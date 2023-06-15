NationalTop News

“Every sector has witnessed swift advancement, setting the stage for a developed India”- Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has shared articles, graphics, videos and information about various growth and development initiatives that have shaped India’s unparalleled infrastructure landscape.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“In #9YearsOfGatiAndPragati, we nurtured the roots of growth and development in India, shaping an infrastructure landscape that is unparalleled. Every sector has witnessed swift advancement, setting the stage for a developed India.”


