Every possible effort is being made to provide better life to the people of the state and provide all opportunities for development – ​​CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that every possible effort is being made to provide better life to the people of the state and provide all opportunities for development. The meaning of good governance is to ensure quality implementation of public welfare schemes and development activities within the time limit. Those involved in corruption in government work will not be spared. Strict action should be taken by adopting a policy of zero tolerance towards drug peddlars and persons involved in anti-social activities. Those guilty of destroying young generation through drugs should not be spared. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was conducting a virtual review of public welfare schemes, development activities along with law and order in Agar-Malwa district. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also gave necessary instructions to the District officers.

On Covid, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there is no need for people to panic, but caution is necessary. Therefore, he stated the need to create mass awareness among the general public towards the importance of Covid-appropriate behavior by wearing masks, getting booster doses and maintaining other caution. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed to take mock drill in hospitals very seriously.

He also directed to take special initiative for setting up pre-processing units of orange identified in one district-one product in the district. Minister in-charge of the district Smt. Yashodhara Raje Scindia, MLA Shri Rana Vikram Singh, Principal Secretary Shri Neeraj Mandloi and other officers attended virtually. Collector Shri Kailash Wankhede besides the district officers joined the meeting virtually from the district headquarters.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan congratulated the District officers for the remarkable achievement against the target in Pradhan Mantri Awas Rural and Awas Plus Rural. He expressed concern over 59 percent progress in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban. He inquired about the non-commencement of the construction work even after receiving the housing installment. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed to redress the complaint regarding quality of pipeline in Susner City under Jal Jeevan Mission. Instructions were given to develop Amrit Sarovar as per the concept of Prime Minister Shri Modi. Instructions were also given to the collector to check the supply and distribution system of rice in ration distribution. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also inquired about the progress of construction of indoor stadium in Agar, widening of Ujjain-Jhalawar highway and Ujjain-Kota road.

It was told that 94 percent of the 18 thousand 8 houses sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Rural have been completed. Out of 13 thousand 87 houses approved in Awas Plus Rural, 5 thousand 328 houses have been completed. More than 50 thousand connections have been given under Jal Jeevan Mission.

The work of distribution of letters of approval of 93 thousand applications received under the Mukhya Mantri Janseva Abhiyan is in process. Construction of 50 out of 96 Amrit Sarovar sanctioned in the district has been completed. The rest will be completed by March. Special attention is being paid to timely operation of school education and health institutions.