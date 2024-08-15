Every player who went to Paris Olympics is a champion: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today interacted with the Indian contingent that represented our nation in the Paris Olympics. While meeting them in New Delhi, Shri Modi heard their experiences from the games and lauded their feats on the sporting field.

Shri Modi said that every player who went to Paris is a champion. The Government of India will continue to support sports and ensure that a top-quality sporting infrastructure is built.

In a series of X posts, the Prime Minister said;

“It was a delight to interact with the Indian contingent that represented our nation in the Paris Olympics. Heard their experiences from the games and lauded their feats on the sports field.”

“Every player who went to Paris is a champion. The Government of India will continue to support sports and ensure that a top-quality sporting infrastructure is built.”