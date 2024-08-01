Eurogrip Tyres showcases latest range of products at Latin Tyre & Auto Expo 2024 in Panama  

Exhibits globally tested and certified products in the 2W and OHT range at the three-day event

New Delhi : Eurogrip Tyres, one of the fastest-growing global brands in the powered 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler and Off-Highway Tyre categories, participated in Latin Tyre & Auto Parts Expo in Panama and exhibited their latest products at booth number 237.

The exhibition which started on July 31st will go on till 3rd August 2024 at Panama Convention Centre, Panama.

The tyre major displayed off-road tyres used in Construction Machinery Industries, Tractors, Tillers, Ballers and other Agricultural Machineries and 2W Tyres for adventure touring, steel belted radials for superbikes, high performance 2-wheeler tubeless tyres and 3-wheeler tyres including popular patterns such as Climber, Bee Connect, Roadhound, Trailhound STR, Terrabite, Badshah, Beamer VS, Jumbo TL and Jaya LX. In the Off Highway Tyre segment, various models of Industrial and Agricultural tyres were showcased.

Commenting on the participation in the prestigious expo, Eurogrip Tyres’ spokesperson said, “Latin America and the Caribbean are important markets for Eurogrip Tyres and undoubtedly, Latin Tyre & Auto Parts Expo is an important event to be a part of. It is very encouraging to see a plethora of visitors in our stand and we are happy to showcase our product range and engage with them. We are sure this will aid our brand’s exponential growth in the LATAM region.”

Two new off-highway tyre patterns – one in construction and one in agriculture were launched at the exhibition. One of the newly introduced patterns was BL 54 L-4 tyre which can be used for heavy duty construction applications. The most popular size in the Americas – 19.5L-24 – was on display. The BL 54 has a deep tread design and is best suited for backhoe loaders, industrial tractors, compact wheel loaders and telescopic handlers for highly abrasive surfaces. This is the first L-4 tyre for construction segments with rim sizes 18 inches and above. There are 6 more sizes which will be launched in the first quarter of 2025.

The TR 72 R-2, the other pattern, which was launched, is a very deep lug tractor tyre best suited for extremely wet underfoot conditions, like in paddy and sugarcane cultivation. The TR 72 is designed to provide high traction in slushy conditions. The deep R-2 treads can dig deep into the soil to provide consistent traction with minimal slippage. The ideally angled and spaced lugs provide excellent self-cleaning, which in turn aids better traction.

More than 650 international exhibitors from tyre manufacturers, tyre service, re-treading and repair companies, auto parts manufacturers, auto service, tools, and equipment to leading companies in the lubricant and oil industry are participating in the event. The show also has educational and training sessions with top industry leaders and networking events, as well.