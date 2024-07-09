Eurogrip Tyres is ‘Technical Partner’ for TVS One Make Championship Racing 2024  

In its sixth straight year this partnership cements the tyre major’s position as numero uno in the racing circuit

Mumbai : TVS Srichakra Ltd., India’s leading manufacturer of 2 & 3-wheeler and off-highway tyres, has partnered with TVS One Make Championship for the sixth year in a row as their ‘Technical Partner’. All motorcycles during the championship will race with custom-made Eurogrip Tyres, echoing the spirit of collaboration between Eurogrip Tyres and TVS Apache series motorcycles.

The 2024 edition of TVS One Make Championship will feature Eurogrip Tyres’ flagship products like Protorq Extreme zero-degree steel belted radials and Remora performing on TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS Apache RTR 200 motorcycles.

Sharing details about the strong partnership, Mr. V Sivaramakrishnan, Chief Technology Officer (R&D), TVS Srichakra Ltd, said, “Being the Technical Partner for TVS One Make Championship for the sixth year in a row highlights the high performance of our products on the track. The fact that year-on-year racers are opting for our flagship tyres on the track speaks volumes about the trust they have on the brand. Protorq Extreme helps racers excel in the racing circuit, they’ve been loving the experience for many years now.”

Mr. P. Madhavan, Executive Vice President, TVS Srichakra Ltd, reiterated Eurogrip Tyre’s commitment to strengthening their premium product range, exclusively for the racetracks. “Our partnership with TVS One Make Championship has been strengthening year after year and we are keen to play an active role in two-wheeler racing in India. It is heartening to receive great feedback from the racers on the performance of our premium products on the tracks and this reaffirms our positioning as the bike tyre specialist.”

As India’s leading racing brand, TVS Racing pioneered the One Make Championship (OMC) in 1994, and since has expanded into four categories: Rookie, Women’s, Media, and Expert. Additionally, TVS Racing organized its first ever TVS Asia One Make Championship in 2022. So far, over 3,000 people have already participated across categories at the TVS OMC.