ETO Motors deploys over 50 EVs in India’s first Electric Vehicle City

Mumbai: ETO Motors, the country’s leading electric mobility solutions & services company commenced operations of over 50 Electric Three-Wheelers in Kevadia(Gujarat), in partnership with The Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority (SOUADTGA). The company would further look at deploying over 350 Electric Vehicles in next four to six months. Announcements of developing Kevadia as India’s first electric vehicle city were made as early as June 2021 when the Hon. Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi stated that Kevadia would have several firsts, including the world’s tallest Statue of Unity and becoming the first electric vehicle city in the country.

The entire fleet of the 50 TriLux Electric Three-Wheelers is being operated by women and will be another first to have all women drivers operating these vehicles. The operations would cover all of Kevadia, making it truly India’s first electric vehicle city. The vehicles would be driven by women with the theme “Mai ETO Bhi Chalaungi aur Ghar Bhi” (“I will run my home as well as ETO”). This further resonates with ETO’s vision of 3Es’ (Environment, Employment and Empowerment), where along with running environment friendly vehicles, the company also provides employment opportunities to women and thus empowering them.

SOUADTGA had earlier announced that the development of Kevadia as an electric vehicle-only area would be done in a phased manner, after the PM’s Office had assured them that necessary infrastructure would be made available so that only battery-based vehicles, including buses will run in Kevadia in future. This also comes in the backdrop of the Centre asking all States and UTs to identify on city each out of the national list of 60 cities whose entire electricity needs would be met through renewable energy.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. N.K. Rawal, Managing Director & CEO said, “We, at ETO Motors are delighted to contribute towards making Kevadia, India’s first electric vehicle city, apart from the several other projects where our electric vehicles have been deployed in the form of passenger and logistics mobility solutions across the country. We are also happy to collaborate with the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority (SOUADTGA) in giving wings to this vision by our Hon. Prime Minister.”

ETO deployed its L5 Electric Passenger Three Wheelers called Trilux in Kevadia. Trilux is the best-in-class three-wheeler smart electric vehicle known for its advance features like a Safety belt for both passengers and driver, ergonomically adjustable driver seat, Rear Crash Guard, a 13-inch wheel and a sturdy suspension along with the longest wheelbase in the industry and the highest range of 138 kms which makes it the most passenger and cargo friendly Electric Vehicle of India. ETO Motors’ lives by its dictum, a ‘Good Move’ and has demonstrated the same by embarking success towards making Environment-Friendly Vehicles for the Country.

ETO Motors’ is in the process of executing several high-impact projects in the electric mobility space by deploying over 1000 electric vehicles in the various Metro stations in the National Capital Region, apart from being empanelled by BSES and Tata Power DDL to set up the charging infrastructure network in the NCT area. The Electronic City metro station in Noida would also serve as a charging hub for vehicles, which is a part of the 3000 MWs of EV charging infrastructure that the ETO has already set up across different location in the country. The company is committed to contributing towards India’s goals towards Net Zero emissions by 2070.