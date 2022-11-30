Estimates of Gross Domestic Product for The Second Quarter (July-September) of 2022-23

New Delhi : The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation is releasing in this Press Note the estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter (July-September) of 2022-23 (Q2 2022-23), both at Constant (2011-12) and Current Prices.

2. Quarterly and Half-yearly estimates of Gross Value Added (GVA) at Basic Prices by kind of economic activity and Expenditure Components of GDP at Constant (2011-12) and Current Prices for years 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 are given in Statements 1 to 8 .

3. Real GDP or GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q2 2022-23 is estimated at ₹38.17 lakh crore, as against ₹35.89 lakh crore in Q2 2021-22, showing a growth of 6.3 percent as compared to 8.4 percent in Q2 2021-22.

4. Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in Q2 2022-23 is estimated at ₹65.31 lakh crore, as against ₹56.20 lakh crore in Q2 2021-22, showing a growth of 16.2 percent as compared to 19.0 percent in Q2 2021-22.

5. GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in April-September 2022-23 (H1 2022-23) is estimated at ₹75.02 lakh crore as against ₹68.36 lakh crores during the corresponding period of previous year, showing a growth of 9.7 percent in H1 2022-23 as against 13.7 percent during the same period last year. GDP at Current Prices in H1 2022-23 is estimated at ₹130.26 lakh crore as against ₹107.47 lakh crores during the corresponding period of previous year, showing a growth of 21.2 percent in H1 2022-23 as against 25.0 percent during the same period last year.

6. The Quarterly Estimates of National Accounts are indicator based and data sourced from various Ministries/ Departments/ Private Agencies serve as valuable inputs in the compilation of these estimates. The sector-wise estimates have been compiled using indicators like (i) Index of Industrial Production (IIP), (ii) financial performance of listed companies in the Private Corporate Sector based on available quarterly financial results for these companies, (iii) First Advance Estimates of Crop Production for 2022-23, (iv) Production estimates of Major Livestock Products for summer season for 2022-23, (v) Fish Production, (vi) Production/ Consumption of Cement and Steel, (vii) Net Tonne Kilometres and Passenger Kilometres for Railways, (viii) Passenger and Cargo traffic handled by Civil Aviation, (ix) Cargo traffic handled at Major Sea Ports, (x) Sales of Commercial Vehicles, (xi) Bank Deposits & Credits, (xii) Accounts of Central & State Governments, etc., available for Q2 2022-23. Percentage changes in the main indicators used in the estimation are given in the Annexure.

7. Improved data coverage and revision in input data made by source agencies would have a bearing on subsequent revisions of these estimates. Estimates are, therefore, likely to undergo revisions for the aforesaid causes in due course, as per the release calendar. Users should take these into consideration while interpreting the figures.

8. The next release of quarterly GDP estimates for the quarter October-December, 2022 (Q3 2022-23) will be on 28.02.2023.





