National

Estimated production of cotton in the country is 341.91 lakh bales and estimated consumption is 311 lakh bales : Darshana Jardosh

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Union Minister of State for  Textiles,  Darshana Jardosh in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today informed that there is no such  information.  There is adequate availability of cotton as the estimated production in the country is 341.91 lakh bales and estimated consumption is 311 lakh bales. The year-wise cotton production in the country for the  last five years are as under:

Crop Year 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23

(P)
Cotton Production (In lakh bales) 370.00 333.00 365.00 352.48 312.03 341.91

P: Provisional

Ministry of Textiles is constantly engaged with all the stakeholders including Department of Agriculture on enhancing productivity of cotton by promoting advanced technologies through holistic planning from farm to fashion.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.