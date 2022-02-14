Establishing good relationships with other countries is a key part of finding economic success, something that both India and the US understands. The two countries have enjoyed a long trade partnership already, and this looks to be deepening even further as it has been announced that bilateral trade between India and America surpassed the $100 billion figure in 2021. This is the greatest amount ever amassed in a single year, likely because 2021 was the year in which the largest volume of goods was traded. Looking at the data from the previous year, the landmark figure represents a 45% jump from 2020.

It is clear that India and the US share a special kind of relationship. Trade between the US and its partners also increased in 2021, but it was with India where the highest jump could be seen. There is no doubt that the relationship that India has with the US remains one of the countries biggest assets. To get an idea of this, one must only look at the numbers involved. In 2021, India exported goods worth over $73 billion, and imported goods worth a little over $40 billion. Before the newest figure for 2021, the previous high was $92.1 billion in 2019.

Trade between two countries is a fact of life, and it is clear that both countries mutually benefit from the arrangement. For example, a million iPhones are exported from India to the US every month in order to satisfy consumer demand there. India seeks to become one of the biggest exporters in the world and aspires to triple its global export of goods to $1 trillion by 2028 by utilising trade agreements with superpowers such as the US. As we are now surely into 2022, we can expect the trade figure this year to be comparable or even higher than what has been seen in 2021.