ESL Steel Limited readies medical oxygen supplies to augment government measures to fight Covid-19

Bhubaneswar: ESL Steel Limited, a national steel player in the Vedanta Group, has registered its plant at Siyaljori near Bokaro for liquid medical oxygen supply based on the requirements of the MOHFW and Steel Ministry. The Vedanta Group has aligned with the government’s initiatives to supplement its efforts in tackling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like other group companies, ESL Steel Limited has also stepped in to augment oxygen supplies to COVID-19 patients as part of its Vedanta Cares initiative.

ESL is committed to deliver liquid oxygen via a green corridor in the plant for faster oxygen allocation by the ministry of Health & Family Welfare and Ministry of Steel. ESL is supporting life by rushing oxygen containers for critical patients across Punjab, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Speaking on the occasion, ESL Steel Limited CEO N.L. Vhatte said “We have registered our plant for liquid medical oxygen supply. We have committed to supply medical oxygen daily as per the requirements of the Ministry of Steel. We are committed to help the government in every possible way to fight this pandemic and will extend all facilities as per the government’s needs.”

Private sector steel makers have supplied about 1.43 metric tonne of liquid medical oxygen to various parts of the country for the treatment of coronavirus patients so far. With more oxygen requirement coming up, more steel companies are stepping in to supply medical oxygen for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

ESL Steel Limited is taking all possible precautions and measures within its plants to protect its employees from the pandemic. It is also conducting periodic sanitisation of its plant premises and all its offices to protect the people. It has also held camps and sanitisation drives in the communities around its plant to spread the awareness about COVID-19 and its protection. It is committed to take all measures to protect its employees and their families from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related