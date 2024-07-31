ESIC Recruits 1221 Doctors in Last Two Months

For providing better medical facilities, ESIC has approved the recruitment of 1221 doctors in different medical cadres in the last two months. 860 General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs), 330 Assistant Professors and 31 Specialists have been recruited.

Further, the examination for filling 1930 number of vacancies in the Nursing Cadre has been conducted by UPSC and the recruitment process would be completed soon.

ESIC has also completed the recruitment process of 20 Junior Engineers (Electrical) and 57 Junior Engineers (Civil) and appointment letters, on recommendation of UPSC, have been issued in this month.

The Employees’ State Insurance Scheme is an integrated measure of Social Insurance embodied in the Employees’ State Insurance Act, 1948, under the Ministry of Labour & Employment. It provides complete bouquet of Social Security benefits including cash benefits and medical facilities to the Insured Persons’ and their family members, through its vast network of ESI Hospitals and Dispensaries.