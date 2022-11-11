ESIC Online Maternity Benefit Claim Portal launched by Union Minister for Labour and Employment Shri Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi : Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Environment, Forest & Climate Change launched the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation’s (ESIC) online maternity benefit claim facility during the commemoration of 102nd birth anniversary of Sh. Dattopant Thengadi at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, yesterday. Shri Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Labour & Employment and Petroleum & Natural Gas attended the programme as the Guest of Honour. Dr. Rajendra Kumar, Director General, ESIC along with other senior officers of Ministry of Labour & Employment and ESIC were also present during the event.

Speaking on this occasion, Shri Bhupender Yadav lauded the efforts of ESIC for the initiative of using technology for easing the lives of Insured Women. He said that this portal will make the benefits easily accessible to the beneficiaries. Shri Rameswar Teli, also praised the initiative during the event and said that this step will help to realize the aim of women empowerment more effectively.

The newly introduced facility will ease the process of claiming maternity benefits for Insured Women as the process has now been made online, where the beneficiaries, at their convenience can now claim the maternity benefits from anywhere. Earlier, the beneficiaries, for claiming the Maternity Benefits had to visit the respective branch offices physically but now with the introduction of this new facility, one can avail the benefits at their convenience.

Maternity Benefit is given to the insured women in the form of cash benefit in case of certain contingencies such as in the advanced stage of pregnancy, after delivery / in the unfortunate event of confinement or miscarriage and who meet the eligibility conditions. Payment at the rate of 100% of wages is paid for of 26 weeks as maternity benefit to the insured woman by ESIC to compensate for the loss of income during her childbirth. A total of 18.69 lakh women beneficiaries have been provided maternity benefit of Rs 37.37 crore during the year 2021-22.