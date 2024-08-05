eShram Portal Enhances Welfare Coverage with Integration to PM-SYM and myScheme

Ministry of Labour and Employment launched eShram portal (eshram.gov.in) on 26th August 2021 for creation of a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW) verified and seeded with Aadhaar. eShram portal is meant to register and support the unorganised workers by providing them a Universal Account Number (UAN) and eShram cards.

As on 31.07.2024, over 29.85 crore unorganised workers have registered on eShram portal.

One of the main objectives of eShram portal is to facilitate delivery of social welfare schemes to the unorganised workers. The eShram has an integration with National Career Service (NCS) and Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), with an aim to formalise the unorganised workers. The integration of eShram with NCS is to provide suitable better job opportunities for unorganised workers.

The integration with SIDH is to provide skill enhancement and apprenticeship opportunities to unorganised workers. Further, Government announced in the Budget 2024-25, the Prime Minister’s package of 5 schemes and initiative to facilitate employment, skilling and other opportunities for 4.1 crore youth over a 5-year period with a central outlay of Rs. 2 lakh crore.

The eShram facilitates to provide the welfare cover to the unorganised workers through its following key features: –