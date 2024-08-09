eSewa Kendras Provide Free Legal Services and Facilitate e-Filing Across Districts

As part of eCourts Mission Mode Project, eSewa Kendras have been established as one stop centres offering free of cost information on court cases/orders/judgments, facilitation of court related matters and e-filing services, particularly benefiting those who may lack access to technology or reside in remote areas. A total of 1072eSewa Kendras in District Courts and 27eSewa Kendras in High Courts have been established nationwide so far, as per details at Annexure-I.

The following services are provided at eSewa Kendras:

Handling inquiries about case status, next date of hearing and other details.

Facilitate online Applications for certified copies.

Facilitate e-Filing of petitions right from the scanning of hard copy petitions, appending eSignatures, uploading them onto CIS and generation of filing number.

Assist in online purchase of e-Stamp papers/ePayments.

Help in applying and obtaining Aadhaar based digital signature.

Publicise and assist in downloading the Mobile App of eCourts for Android and IOS.

Facilitate in the booking of eMulakat appointments for meeting relatives in jail.

Handling queries about Judges on leave.

Guide people on how to avail free legal services from the District Legal Service Authority, High Court Legal Service Committee and Supreme Court Legal Service Committee.

Facilitate disposal of traffic challan in virtual Courts as also online compounding of traffic challans and other petty offences.

Explaining the method of arranging and holding a video conference court hearing.

Provide soft copies of judicial orders/judgments via email, WhatsApp or any other available mode.

The establishment of eSewa Kendras thus facilitates virtual hearings, scanning facilities and access to eCourts facilities, enhancing overall efficiency and thus contribute to time saving, eliminating extensive travel, and reducing expenses.

