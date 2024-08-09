National

eSewa Kendras Provide Free Legal Services and Facilitate e-Filing Across Districts

By Odisha Diary bureau

As part of eCourts Mission Mode Project, eSewa Kendras have been established as one stop centres offering free of cost information on court cases/orders/judgments, facilitation of court related matters and e-filing services, particularly benefiting those who may lack access to technology or reside in remote areas. A total of 1072eSewa Kendras in District Courts and 27eSewa Kendras in High Courts have been established nationwide so far, as per details at Annexure-I.

The following services are provided at eSewa Kendras:

  • Handling inquiries about case status, next date of hearing and other details.
  • Facilitate online Applications for certified copies.
  • Facilitate e-Filing of petitions right from the scanning of hard copy petitions, appending eSignatures, uploading them onto CIS and generation of filing number.
  • Assist in online purchase of e-Stamp papers/ePayments.
  • Help in applying and obtaining Aadhaar based digital signature.
  • Publicise and assist in downloading the Mobile App of eCourts for Android and IOS.
  • Facilitate in the booking of eMulakat appointments for meeting relatives in jail.
  • Handling queries about Judges on leave.
  • Guide people on how to avail free legal services from the District Legal Service Authority, High Court Legal Service Committee and Supreme Court Legal Service Committee.
  • Facilitate disposal of traffic challan in virtual Courts as also online compounding of traffic challans and other petty offences.
  • Explaining the method of arranging and holding a video conference court hearing.
  • Provide soft copies of judicial orders/judgments via email, WhatsApp or any other available mode.

The establishment of eSewa Kendras thus facilitates virtual hearings, scanning facilities and access to eCourts facilities, enhancing overall efficiency and thus contribute to time saving, eliminating extensive travel, and reducing expenses.

Annexure-I

Statement referred to in reply of Lok Sabha Unstarred Question No. †3022 for 09/08/2024 regarding e-Sewa Kendras in Courts.

Status of implementation of e-Sewa Kendras as on 30.06.2024
Sr. No. High Court Whether the e-Sewa

Kendra is implemented in High Court

 Whether the eSewa Kendra is implemented in

District Courts

 Functioning eSewa Kendras in

District Courts
1 Allahabad Yes Yes 74
2 Andhra Pradesh No No 0
3 Bombay Yes Yes 43
4 Calcutta Yes Yes 7
5 Chhattisgarh Yes Yes 23
6 Delhi Yes Yes 13
7 Gauhati – Arunachal Pradesh Yes Yes 24
8 Gauhati – Assam Yes Yes 78
9 Gauhati – Mizoram Yes Yes 8
10 Gauhati – Nagaland Yes Yes 11
11 Gujarat Yes Yes 106
12 Himachal Pradesh Yes Yes 11
13 Jammu and Kashmir Yes Yes 9
14 Jharkhand Yes Yes 24
15 Karnataka Yes Yes 24
16 Kerala Yes Yes 162
17 Madhya Pradesh Yes Yes 36
18 Madras Yes Yes 28
19 Manipur Yes Yes 15
20 Meghalaya Yes Yes 15
21 Orissa Yes Yes 126
22 Patna Yes Yes 37
23 Punjab and Haryana Yes Yes 111
24 Rajasthan Yes Yes 1
25 Sikkim Yes Yes 9
26 Telangana Yes Yes 34
27 Tripura Yes Yes 15
28 Uttarakhand Yes Yes 28
  Implemented 27 27 1072
  Not Implemented 1 1  

 

Odisha Diary bureau
