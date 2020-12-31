ESAF Small Finance Bank opens new branch in Chennai

Chennai: ESAF Small Finance Bank has opened a new branch in Anna Nagar recently taking the total number of branches across the country to 506. SMN Swamy, Regional Director, RBI, Chennai, inaugurated the branch at Anna Nagar, Chennai in a virtual event. The bank caters to more than 40 lakh customers through its banking outlets across 19 states and two union territories. The expansion underlines its mission to provide responsive banking services to the public and entrepreneurs alike.

P. R. Ravi Mohan, Chairman, ESAF Small Finance Bank, George K John, EVP, ESAF Small Finance Bank and Hari Velloor, Head- Branch Banking, ESAF Small Finance Bank also took part in the ceremony.

