Erisha E Mobility announces pre launch booking of E-Superior Electric Cargo and E-Smart Electric Passenger vehicle auto rickshaw in L5 category from 2nd October 2022

This festive season Erisha E Mobility, an entity of Rana Group that envisions manufacturing, distributes, and exports of all electric vehicles segment and Hydrogen fuel cell buses; electrifies the EV market in a big way and is gearing up to pre launch booking of its much-anticipated E-Superior Electric Cargo and E-Smart Electric Passenger vehicle three-wheeler auto rickshaw in L5 category from 2nd October 2022.

Announcing the pre launch booking of the Electric Autos, Mr. Darshan Rana, Chairman and Managing Director, Rana Group said, “Erisha E Mobility is focused on providing sustainable and affordable transportation options for people in India. The E-auto is conceptualized in India and for the Indian market. The E-auto has a range of 120 -142 kilometers in a single charge and a top speed of 50 kilometers per hour. The Company is aiming to provide Electric Autos for the last mile connectivity and popularise the Electric Vehicles across the country. With our Electric Cargo E-Superior and Electric Passenger vehicle three-wheeler auto rickshaw E-Smart, the company is aligning the Government policy of neutralizing the carbon emission.”

The E-Superior and E-Smart vehicles are equipped with a 51V Li-ion battery that offers a range of 120-142 km on a single charge and can be charged from any standard electric chargers in 4-5 hours. Both the vehicles come in white colour with a combination of red colour doors and a standard 39 month warranty.

Delivery of the E-auto is expected to begin in November 2022 and interested customers can book the vehicle by paying a token amount of Rs. 2100/- online through the company’s website (www.erishaev.com) or at its Dealers network across India. The company has 56 dealers/distributors pan India now and another 48 numbers are in the pipeline.

The festival of Navratri and Dussehra will surely bring the smile to all transporters and dealers with the exclusive offerings of Electric Cargo E-Superior and Electric Passenger vehicle three-wheeler auto rickshaw E-Smart that looks elegant in combination of white and red but works like a magic.

Initially Erisha E Mobility is going to launch six products under EV segment in four Phases along with EV charging stations that will be installed at the outlets of dealers/ distributors of Erisha E Mobility and further will be extended on highways, petrol pumps, Govt. institutes, residential and commercial complexes and parking areas of various municipalities.

With the launch of the E-auto, Erisha E Mobility is aiming to bring electric vehicles to the masses and contribute to the government’s goal of having 8 crore electric vehicles on the road by 2030.