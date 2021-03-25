Equitas Small Finance Bank renews partnership with Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2021

Hyderabad: Equitas Small Finance Bank has renewed its partnership with Chennai Super Kings for the IPL season 2021. It will be the ‘Official Retail Banking Partner’ for the team. In line with the brand ethos and the logo positioning at the back of the helmet & cap, it is also going to launch a new campaign titled “The Bank Behind Every Champion”.

Chennai Super Kings team will sport the Equitas SFB logo on the back of the helmet and the cap as part of the team jersey. The new campaign will be aimed to communicate that, Equitas has been transforming lives of individuals through their lending and social responsibilities over time with the support and funds of people who are banking with them. Equitas Small Finance Bank has been previously associated with the three-time IPL champions from season 2018-2020.

Through this association, the bank wants to bring forth some of the key benefits of banking with them which includes up to 7% interest on savings, contactless video KYC service, no maintenance charges on savings accounts, free online fund transfer, reward points on all debit card spends thereby transforming lives of customers with the aim to build stronger communities.

Mr. Murali Vaidyanathan, President & Country Head- Branch Banking, Liabilities, Product & Wealth, Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited said, “Equitas Small Finance Bank is delighted to associate with a champion team like Chennai Super Kings again. Through this partnership, we will be able to deepen our association and extend our reach to a diverse segment of our population. The new campaign is in line with the philosophy of our brand, which will provide us an ideal platform to build a sustainable society and a responsible tomorrow.”

Speaking about the association, Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan said: “I’m delighted Equitas has extended our partnership and we look forward to welcoming those who bank with them into CSK family of fans. We have had a good association over the years, including being champions in the first season of our partnership in 2018 and are thankful for their continued support.”