‘Epigraphists decipher 304 years old stone inscription in Khurda’

Bhubaneswar: Epigraphists from ‘Kalinga Epigraphical Research Society’ (K.E.R.S.) have deciphered a 304 years old stone inscription in Jatani block of Khurda district. The inscription was found engraved on a stone panel over the southern entrance into the Mukhasala of Kedareswara Mahadev temple in Uparabasta village near Jatani town. Members of K.E.R.S. Bishnu Mohan Adhikari, Bikram Kumar Nayak, Mihir Bahinipati & Deepak Kumar Nayak have jointly deciphered this inscription having significant historical imprtance.

According to history researcher Deepak Kumar Nayak, the writing in the inscription is in Odia script & language. There are total four lines of writings found in the inscription, out of which few characters in the fourth line remain under color plastering & are unreadable. We have deciphered the writings as below::

1st Line- Shree kedaraswara debanka deula harekrushna deba

2nd Line- nka pancha anke bipra madhusodana santara gadhaile

3rd Line- Sree Gopinatha debanka teeni anke madhuharichine

4th Line- deula mukhasalini gadhi_ka___________

As per the inscription, the Kedareswara Mahadev temple of Uparabasta village was constructed by one Madhusudana Samantarai in the 5th regnal year of Harekrushna Deva. The Mukhasala of the temple was constructed by Madhu Harichandana in the 3rd regnal year of Gopinath Deva, said Mr. Nayak.