EPFO to Organise 5th Live Session on 13th August, 2024 to Educate Members and Pensioners

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is organising 5th live session on 13th August 2024 at 12 noon on the topic of “EPF Transfer”. The live session will be held on Facebook (@socialepfo), Instagram (@social_epfo) and YouTube (@socialepfo) accounts of EPFO. During the session, importance of EPF Transfer, its process, merging UANs/MIDs, etc along with queries of participants will be addressed by experts.

EPFO organises live sessions every month on 2nd Tuesday with an intent to educate members and pensioners about various services.

The first live session was held on 14th May 2024 on the topic of “EPS95’ Scheme”. A special live session was organised on 31stJuly 2024 on “Freezed Accounts” as EPFO was getting lot of queries on this issue.

These interactive sessions aim to provide valuable insights, clarify the queries of EPF Members and ensure ease of living of members and pensioners. These insightful sessions guide members to stay informed and updated about latest reforms and developments.