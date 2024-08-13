EPF transfer makes member eligible for pension

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation organised its 5th interactive live session on the topic of “EPF Transfer” on 13-August-2024. The live session was streamed on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube with more than 25,000 views. Various aspects of EPF Transfer were detailed by expert speaker Shri Sanat Kumar, RPFC-I, EPFO Head Office. The session was moderated by Shri Alok Yadav, RPFC-I. The speaker answered the queries of members in detail. Underlining the importance of EPF transfer Shri Kumar said that consolidating the different EPF accounts shall make the members eligible for different advances/partial withdrawals, avoiding TDS and pensionery benefits. He explained the processes of transferring the EPF account of exempted establishments.

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India is taking proactive steps towards ease of living by educating and generating awareness among members and pensioners. The recorded live session is now available on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CqBIJ6LQa8c). Members, including general public, can watch this session and also previous live sessions to know about benefits, services and procedure of getting these benefits from EPFO and reap maximum benefits out of it. The live sessions are held on every second Tuesday of every month. The first session was held on 14th May 2024. The next live session will be on 10th September 2024 and the topic of discussion shall be announced on social media handles of EPFO in advance on 3rd September 2024.