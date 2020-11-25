ePaisa to uplift Odisha retail market with its cloud-based POS solution

Mumbai: With the festive season around the corner, popular point of sale app ePaisa is aiming to cater to more & more local merchants with its cloud-based business solution in Odisha.

The retail Point of Sale offers easy, intuitive software with extensive mobile solutions for all business sizes. Being a major POS player in the country, the company is now overlooking a PAN India presence to cater to various sectors, especially Tier-II and Tier-III zones of Odisha’s respective market.

With the pandemic taking a toll on economic growth, the Government has advised the citizens and companies to help all the SME’s and local merchants run their business smoothly. Hence, the primary focus is to digitize the retail segments by addressing merchant pain points and organizing their day-to-day business effectively and efficiently.

Currently, the POS solution is helping kirana shops, and different retail businesses to deliver the best customer POS experience possible. It is offering safe contactless features right from cloud inventory management, barcode scanning to digital billing. It also provides shop owners, small restaurants, and retailers, modern ways to accept payments like Debit and credit cards, wallets and UPI, etc.

Additionally, the ePaisa QR Code option is available for merchants to accept payments easily from any UPI enabled app of the customers. With such features, the merchants can easily view their business data, sales reports, manage all the stocks, and experience a seamless business operation.

