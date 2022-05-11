Envoys of three Nations present credentials to President of India Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi : The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind accepted credentials from Ambassadors of Slovak Republic, Republic of Sudan and Nepal at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (11 May 2022). Those who presented their credentials were:

1. H.E. Mr. Robert Maxian, Ambassador of the Slovak Republic

2. H.E. Mr. Abdalla Omer Bashir Elhusain, Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan and

3. H.E. Dr. Shankar Prasad Sharma, Ambassador of Nepal

After presentation of credentials, the President interacted with the three envoys separately. He congratulated them on their appointments and emphasized on the warm and friendly relations that India shared with the countries and the multifaceted relationship that India enjoyed with each of them. The President also wished them success in strengthening of bilateral ties and for their well-being and progress and prosperity of the friendly people.

Through the Ambassadors, the President also conveyed his personal regards to their leaderships. The envoys present at the event reiterated their commitment to work closely to strengthen their ties with India.