Envoys of Switzerland, Malta and Botswana present letter of credence through Video Conference

New Delhi: President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, accepted credentials from Ambassador / High Commissioners of Switzerland, Malta and Botswana today [October 14, 2020] in a virtual ceremony. Those who presented their credentials were:

1. H.E. Dr. Ralf Heckner, Ambassador of Switzerland

2. H.E. Mr. Reuben Gauci, High Commissioner of Malta

3. H.E. Mr. Gilbert Shimane Mangole, High Commissioner of Botswana

Speaking on the occasion, President Kovind conveyed his good wishes to the envoys on their appointment. He noted that India has enjoyed warm and friendly relations with all the three countries and that our ties were deeply rooted in a common vision of peace and prosperity. He also thanked their Governments for supporting India’s candidature for the non-permanent seat of UN Security Council for the term 2021-22.

President Kovind remarked that the Covid-19 pandemic has underscored the need for greater global cooperation to ensure our collective health and economic well-being. He further expressed his optimism that the international community will soon find a solution to the pandemic and will emerge stronger and more resilient from the crisis.

