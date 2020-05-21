Envoys of Seven Nations Present Credentials to President of India through Video Conferencing

New Delhi: The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind accepted credentials from Ambassadors and High Commissioners of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Senegal, Trinidad & Tobago, Mauritius, Australia, Cote d’Ivoire and Rwanda through video conference today (May 21, 2020).

This was the first time in the history of Rashtrapati Bhavan that credentials were presented through the digital medium. The President remarked that digital technology has enabled the world to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19 and carry out its functions in an innovative manner. In this regard, he called the digitally-enabled credentials ceremony a special day in India’s engagement with the diplomatic community in New Delhi. He further noted that India remains committed to harnessing the limitless possibilities of the digital pathway for the advancement of its people and the world at large.

Addressing the envoys, President Kovind said that the Covid-19 pandemic posed an unprecedented challenge to the global community, and the crisis called for greater global co-operation. He pointed out that India has been in the forefront of extending support to fellow nations in fighting the pandemic.

The Ambassadors/High Commissioners who presented their credentials were: –

Mr Choe Hui Chol, Ambassador of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

Mr Abdoul Wahab Haidara, Ambassador of the Republic of Senegal

Dr Roger Gopaul, High Commissioner of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago

Mrs Santi Bai Hanoomanjee, High Commissioner of the Republic of Mauritius

Mr Barry Robert O’Farrell, High Commissioner of Australia

M. N’DRY Eric Camille, Ambassador of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire

Ms Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda

Today’s event has added a new dimension to India’s digital diplomacy initiatives.

