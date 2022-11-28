Envoys of five nations present credentials to President of India Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi : The President of India, Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the High Commissioners/Ambassadors of Bangladesh, Maldives, United Arab Emirates, Latvia and Japan at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (November 28, 2022). Those who presented their credentials were:

1. H.E. Mr Md. Mustafizur Rahman, High Commissioner of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh

2. H.E. Mr Ibrahim Shaheeb, High Commissioner of the Republic of Maldives

3. H.E. Dr Abdulnasser Jamal Hussain Mohammed Alshaali, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates

4. H.E. Mr Juris Bone, Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia

5. H.E. Mr Suzuki Hiroshi, Ambassador of Japan