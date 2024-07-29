Environment Ministry Promotes Green India Mission

National Mission for a Green India (GIM) is one of the eight Missions outlined under the National Action Plan on Climate Change. It aims at protecting, restoring, and enhancing India’s forest cover and responding to Climate Change by undertaking eco-restoration activities in the forest and non-forest areas in the selected landscapes. The activities under GIM were started in the FY 2015-16.

So far, an amount of Rs. 909.82 Crores have been released to seventeen States and one Union Territory for creation of plantation/eco-restoration over an area of 155130 ha. An area of 464.20 ha has been taken under GIM for creation of plantation/eco-restoration in Dahanu Division of Palghar District in Maharashtra.

The State/UT wise details of funds allocated/disbursed and utilized under GIM during the last five years including Maharashtra is detailed in Annexure-1.

Annexure-1

State/UT wise funds allocated/disbursed and utilized under GIM during last five years (2019-20 to 2023-24)

(Rs. In Crores)

Sl. No. State/UT Funds Allocated/Disbursed Funds Utilized 1 Andhra Pradesh 2.02 2.74 2 Arunachal Pradesh 34.71 10.56 3 Chhattisgarh 12.91 11.38 4 Haryana 17.15 16.82 5 Himachal Pradesh 17.09 6.55 6 Jammu & Kashmir 32.22 31.70 7 Karnataka 14.27 13.56 8 Kerala 16.32 15.74 9 Madhya Pradesh 75.49 88.92 10 Maharashtra 0.00 1.78 11 Manipur 35.19 26.28 12 Mizoram 107.96 86.83 13 Odisha 79.00 74.91 14 Punjab 14.62 9.38 15 Sikkim 27.16 27.16 16 Uttarakhand 122.22 113.31 17 West Bengal 10.95 10.18 18 Uttar Pradesh 5.43 0.00 Total 624.71 547.82

Note: Fund Utilized also include the expenditure incurred from the release prior to FY2019-20