Environment Ministry Promotes Green India Mission

National Mission for a Green India (GIM) is one of the eight Missions outlined under the National Action Plan on Climate Change. It aims at protecting, restoring, and enhancing India’s forest cover and responding to Climate Change by undertaking eco-restoration activities in the forest and non-forest areas in the selected landscapes. The activities under GIM were started in the FY 2015-16.
So far, an amount of Rs. 909.82 Crores have been released to seventeen States and one Union Territory for creation of plantation/eco-restoration over an area of 155130 ha. An area of 464.20 ha has been taken under GIM for creation of plantation/eco-restoration in Dahanu Division of Palghar District in Maharashtra.
The State/UT wise details of funds allocated/disbursed and utilized under GIM during the last five years including Maharashtra is detailed in Annexure-1.
Annexure-1
State/UT wise funds allocated/disbursed and utilized under GIM during last five years (2019-20 to 2023-24)
(Rs. In Crores)
|Sl. No.
|State/UT
|Funds Allocated/Disbursed
|Funds
Utilized
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|2.02
|2.74
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|34.71
|10.56
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|12.91
|11.38
|4
|Haryana
|17.15
|16.82
|5
|Himachal Pradesh
|17.09
|6.55
|6
|Jammu & Kashmir
|32.22
|31.70
|7
|Karnataka
|14.27
|13.56
|8
|Kerala
|16.32
|15.74
|9
|Madhya Pradesh
|75.49
|88.92
|10
|Maharashtra
|0.00
|1.78
|11
|Manipur
|35.19
|26.28
|12
|Mizoram
|107.96
|86.83
|13
|Odisha
|79.00
|74.91
|14
|Punjab
|14.62
|9.38
|15
|Sikkim
|27.16
|27.16
|16
|Uttarakhand
|122.22
|113.31
|17
|West Bengal
|10.95
|10.18
|18
|Uttar Pradesh
|5.43
|0.00
|Total
|624.71
|547.82
Note: Fund Utilized also include the expenditure incurred from the release prior to FY2019-20