Environment Ministry Introduces Innovative Methods to Control Air Pollution

Trial of various new technologies for air pollution mitigation have been conducted such as Air purification units developed by NEERI for traffic junction pollution, dust suppressant for construction sites and road dust control developed by EPRI, bus roof top filtration systems developed by Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies (MRIIRS), medium scale air purification unit (SMOG TOWER) developed by IIT Bombay and Tata Projects Ltd and ionisation technology developed by S&TP Pune. Out of all these technologies, results of dust suppressant were found encouraging and accordingly advisory issued for its use in Delhi-NCR.

Summary of the project, Sanctioned cost and expenditure incurred on the above mentioned projects is given as Annexure -I.

Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB) has notified the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) in 2009. The method of measurement for all notified pollutants is mentioned in the NAAQS and the ambient air quality monitoring in the country is conducted as per the notified methodology. The revised National Ambient Air Quality Standards is enclosed as Annexure – II.

CPCB Monitors Ambient Air Quality with 15 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAQMS) comprising 06 in Delhi, 03 in Lucknow, 03 in Bangalore, 03 in Chennai on Real time basis and 07 Manual stations in Delhi. The budget allocation and expenditure over the past three years for operation and maintenance of these CAQM stations is enclosed as Annexure -III.

Annexure – I

S. No. Project title Institute/ organisation Sanctioned Cost Expenditure Deployment and Evaluation of air purification units for traffic junction pollution abatement in Delhi CSIR-NEERI ₹ 265.22 Lakhs plus taxes as applicable + hiring security personal + civic charges for installation of these units as per actuals ₹ 2,50,74,528 Control of Dust Emissions using dust Suppressant Enviro Policy Research India Pvt Ltd. (EPRI) ₹ 2.97 Lakh plus taxes ₹ 3,02,400 Pilot project to demonstrate the effectiveness of air pollution mitigation by Pariyayantra filtration- MRIIRS Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS) ₹ 19.74 Lakhs ₹ 11,84,400 Pilot study for assessment of reducing air pollution in urban areas by using outdoor cleaning system (sometimes called as Smog Tower) IIT Bombay & Tata Projects Ltd. ₹ 18.52 Cr + actuals of (i) electrical bill, (ii) cost of laying electrical cables and transformers to draw power to the facility, (iii) noise barrier if required, and all taxes and duties such as custom duties, R&D cess and withholding Tax on foreign payment for technology + NBCC agency’s PMC charge on actual project cost @ 8% plus applicable GST ₹ 35,69,04,835 Multiple antenna high density ion generator for pollution control in New Delhi Science and Technology Park, Pune ₹ 18 Lakhs + taxes + additional cost (permanent shelter and establishing the electric supply) ₹ 10,80,000 Monitoring and Evaluation of Ionization based Air Purifying Technology IIT Delhi ₹ 169.92 Lakhs + overhead ₹ 1,12,14,720

Annexure – II

Annexure – III

Budget allocation and expenditure over past 3 years (2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24) for operation and maintenance of Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAQMS) operated by CPCB