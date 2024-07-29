Environment Ministry Focuses on Hazardous Waste Management

Government of India has notified the Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) (HOWM) Rules, 2016 in supersession of the Hazardous Wastes (Management, Handling and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2008, under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 to ensure safe storage, treatment and disposal of hazardous wastes in an environmentally sound manner without causing adverse effect to environment and human health. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has published technical guidelines for effective management of hazardous waste in the country. These guidelines are available on CPCB website at https://cpcb.nic.in/technical-guidelines/. Further, for utilization of hazardous and other wastes as a resource, CPCB has prepared 102 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for 71 different categories of hazardous waste. These SOPs are available on CPCB website at http://cpcb.nic.in/sop-for-hw-specific/.

During the period 2018-24, CPCB has received proposal from the 08 State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs)/Pollution Control Committees (PCCs) for action against the 283 defaulting units as per the Rule 23.(2) of the HOWM Rules, 2016 by the respective SPCBs/PCCs. The State/UT wise details are as below:

S. No. State/UT No. of defaulting units 1. Chhattisgarh 16 2. Gujarat 17 3. Haryana 02 4. Karnataka 04 5. Maharashtra 238 6. Odisha 02 7. Puducherry 01 8. Tamil Nadu 03 Total 283

As per the CPCB, there are 127 contaminated sites in the country. Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has provided funds for preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for remediation of 19 contaminated sites. A guidance document for ‘Assessment and remediation of contaminated sites in India’ has been issued by MoEF&CC. CPCB has issued a reference document on ‘Identification, Inspection and Assessment of Contaminated Sites’. Further, State Governments have initiated remediation of 13 contaminated sites.