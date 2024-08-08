Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Programme (ESDP) Aims to Boost Self-Employment Among SC/ST, Women, Differently Abled, Ex-Servicemen, and BPL Individuals

Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Programme (ESDP) is being implemented with objective to motivate youth representing different sections of the society including SC/ST/Women, differently abled, Ex-servicemen and BPL persons to consider self employment or entrepreneurship as one of the career options. The ultimate objective is to promote new enterprises, build capacity of existing MSMEs and inculcate entrepreneurial culture in the country. The budget allocation under Entrepreneurship Skill Development Programme (ESDP) Scheme for various entrepreneurship and skill development programmes for five years, year-wise is tabulated below:-

Sl. No. Financial Year (FY) Budget Allocation ( Rs. in Crore) 1. 2020-2021 10.00 2. 2021-2022 2.00 3. 2022-2023 40.00 4. 2023-2024 65.00 5. 2024-2025* 99.00

* Provisional

Further, to meet the skill requirement of the industry particularly the MSMEs for the skilled workforce, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises conducts various skilling and upskilling training programmes for youth and industry workforce through following organizations and schemes:

Organizations:

(i) Technology Centres and their Extension Centres set up across the country

(ii) National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC)

(iii) Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC)

(iv) Coir Board

(v) National Institute for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (NIMSME)

(vi) Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Rural Industrialization (MGIRI)

Schemes:

(i) National Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Hub

(ii) Assistance to Training Institutions (ATI)

(iii) A Scheme For Promotion of Innovation, Rural Industry & Entrepreneurship (ASPIRE)

(iv) Coir Vikas Yojana

(v) Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Programme (ESDP)

The courses offered by the Ministry are generally National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) compliant, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)/ National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET)/ State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training (SCTE&VT) approved besides customized as per the industry requirements. These courses are also reviewed and upgraded as per the needs of the industry.

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has formed various Sector Skill Councils (SSCs), which are industry led bodies. They inter-alia carry out assessment of requirements of skilled manpower for their respective sectors, create occupational standards, and develop competency framework as per requirements of the industry as well as assess and certify trainees. 36 SSCs, in the respective sector have been set up by NSDC, which are mandated to identify the skill development needs of respective sectors as well as to determine skill competency standards.

Under Skill India Mission (SIM), the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) delivers skill, re-skill and up-skill training through an extensive network of skill development centres/institutes etc. under various schemes, viz. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country.