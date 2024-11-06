Ensuring greater diversity, accessibility and inclusivity of web

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) and Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), successfully hosted a roundtable conference on the ICANN Applicant Support Program (ASP) as part of the New Generic Top-Level Domains (gTLD) initiative. During the event, key stakeholders and industry leaders discussed the program’s impact and encouraged participation among eligible organizations.

The roundtable, attended by prominent representatives including Dr. Devesh Tyagi, CEO of NIXI, Sh. Samiran Gupta, Vice President, Stakeholder Engagement and Managing Director, Asia Pacific at ICANN and Sh. T Santhosh, Scientist-F, Ministry of Electronics and Information technology (MeitY) highlighted the role of gTLDs in creating safer, mission-driven online spaces. The conference also provided a platform to address questions on the application process and requirements, ensuring potential applicants have a clear path to participation.

About ICANN Applicant Support Program

The ICANN Applicant Support Program aims to provide assistance – both financial and otherwise – to organizations seeking to apply for new gTLDs, particularly those from underserved regions. The initiative is aligned with the broader New gTLD Program, scheduled to open in April 2026, which will expand the internet’s namespace, fostering greater diversity and accessibility on the web.

For Inclusive Digital Landscape

Speaking at the event, Dr. Devesh Tyagi emphasized NIXI’s commitment to building a more inclusive internet environment in India. He noted, “NIXI, in collaboration with ICANN and MeitY, is dedicated to supporting Indian organizations in joining the global digital landscape through initiatives like the New gTLD Program. We believe this will empower local businesses and communities to shape their online presence in a meaningful way.” Additionally, he added, “While speaking at the roundtable conference with rollout of the new gTLD program and application support for local languages, we’re on track for significant advancements in the coming year.”

The roundtable served as an informative session for eligible organizations, with guidance on the application process and support available through ASP. Representatives also addressed the advantages of gTLDs, which consist of three-letter strings (e.g., .org or .com) added at the end of a domain name to signify the purpose or mission of a website. With the upcoming expansion of gTLDs, this program stands to enable organizations to secure unique online identities that align with their goals.

New gTLD Program to expand India’s Digital Footprint

As a knowledge partner, ICANN shared insights on the program’s framework and the technical and administrative processes involved in applying for a new gTLD. Sh. Samiran Gupta, Vice President, Stakeholder Engagement and Managing Director, Asia Pacific at ICANN, stated, “ICANN shares insights on how corporate and nonprofit organizations can leverage the Applicant Support Program. Together, we can strengthen our internet community!”

Sh T. Santhosh, Scientist from MeitY highlighted “the Applicant Support Program (ASP) as a valuable opportunity for India that should be actively pursued for greater participation of Indian stakeholders in global internet governance forums.” He suggested that “NGOs and foundations should engage with the ASP to explore gTLD opportunities, especially to connect with non-Latin-speaking Indian audiences via Internationalized Domain Names (IDNs)”.

Sh. Santhosh emphasized the importance of promoting Indian languages in ICANN documentation and policy development processes and noted that domains like “.bharat” enhance India’s global visibility. The new gTLD program, he argued, could enable organizations to apply for multilingual domain strings, furthering India’s digital presence.

The event concluded with a commitment to ongoing cooperation between MeitY, NIXI, and ICANN, aimed at providing enhanced support to Indian organizations preparing for the New gTLD Program.

About ASP

The Applicant Support Program (ASP) by ICANN aims to make the New gTLD Program more accessible to applicants with limited financial resources, providing up to 85% fee reductions, training, pro bono services, and access to counselors. Eligible entities include nonprofits, IGOs, Indigenous organizations, social impact businesses, and small businesses from developing economies. The ASP opens on November 19, 2024, with a 12-month window for applications, assessed on a rolling basis.

ASP covers one gTLD application per applicant, with resources offered early to maximize benefit. Governments don’t qualify directly but may partner with eligible entities. Supported applicants must wait three years before potential acquisition and may face penalties if they assign their Registry Agreement within this period. For guidance, ICANN provides a list of pro bono service providers, but applicants must contact providers directly.