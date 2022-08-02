Ensure time-bound Infrastructure development of Ayush National Institutes/Central Councils projects: Shri Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi : A meeting to review the construction projects of the Ayush National Councils and National institutes was held under the chairmanship of Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal. Minister of State for Ayush Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai, Shri Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vice Chancellor, Directors and Director Generals of Ayush Institutes/Central Councils along with project management consultant’s representative participated in this meeting.

Ministry of Ayush aims to create a world class Ayush infrastructure across the country, which will be pivotal to drive India’s Ayush revolution. Almost, 41 Ayush infrastructure projects, which includes new building and up gradation of present National institutes/Central Councils is being planned at an estimated cost of Rs. 1955.45 crores across the country.

On this occasion, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said that time-bound infra development of National Institutes, Central Councils is a prime focus area, which will enable Ayush to better serve humanity. He gave directions for fast completion of all works for benefit of the people.

The Minister further added that building of Ayush infrastructure should be approached in same way as Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s holistic infrastructure development scheme “GatiShakti”. Ayush officials and project management consultants should take serious note of this action philosophy.

Ministry of Ayush key Infrastructure projects include establishing satellite institutes of four National Institutes, phase – II campus of All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi, North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homeopathy (NEIAH) at Shillong. Other key projects includes Ayush wing at AIIMS, NCI at Jhajjar, Nisarg Gram at NIN, Pune and others. The prominent project management consultants, who have been engaged for these projects are NPCC Ltd., WAPCOS Ltd., NBCC (I) Ltd. CPWD, MECON and PWD.

Last week minister inaugurated Ayush building complex at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. This complex will house the regional Research Institute of Homoeopathy (RRIH), under Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) and Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine (RRIUM) under Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM).