Ensure the Educational, Economic and Administrative inclusion of persons with disabilities : Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena

Bhubaneswar : I am extremely happy that the organizers also having panel discussion on climate change impact on people with disabilities which is extremely important in Odisha context and the outcome would definitely help us in the policy framework. In that context, what are the State Govt’s plans that can not only encourage but also ensure the educational, economic and administrative inclusion of persons with disabilities, stated the Chief Secretary of Odisha Mr Pradeep Jena on the Inauguration of 9th Edition DHWANI-FLO Disability Fim Fest here at Guru KeluCharam Odissi Reserch Center.

After welcoming, the President of Aaina, Ms Lalita Misshal, the Film Fest Chairperson Mr Jeetendra Biswal spoke about the special film festival and March 21st which is celebrated worldwide as the Down Syndrome Day.

Expressing her happiness over the collaboration of FLO Bhubaneswar with Aaina for the 9th Dhwani festival, Mrs.Namrita Chahal, Chairperson FICCI FLO, commented ‘It is our duty to work towards an Inclusive India. The greatest disability is the lack of ability to appreciate each other for their strengths. Each individual is an empowered soul and it is our responsibility to respect and celebrate the differences and uniqueness in one another.

The ace Odia actress Ms Dolly Jena satisfied over the performance by the Film makers and artists, stated that Art has been a creative space for several minorities to be heard and understood. The same goes for films about people with disability.I am proud to be part of this festival. am proud to be part of this edition of the festival.

The Chairman of OTDC, Dr Lenin Mohanty on his speech mentioned that The Cinema Touching Disability Film Festival and Short Film Competition aims to change the picture of disability through film.

Noted Theatre Personality Anant Mohapatra on his speech over Dhwani-Flo special film fest said that Films with accurate and interesting representations of disability shown at this festival counter the negative stereotypes promoted by movies with demeaning, discriminatory and false portrayals of disability and people who have disabilities.

Aaina, secretary Ms Sneha Mishra gave vote of thanks. Then after a discussion has monitored by noted Film Journalist Surya Deo for a Talk show by arranging Film Makers like Snehashis Das, Santosh Panda and Ambuja Satpathy. The day ended with screening of 25 films of 1 min, 5 min and 30 minute category.

The festival will conclude on 22nd March with award giving ceremony and the winners are going to be awarded with cash . On this occasion, there was a poster competition also held among the college students on the issues of Disability and inclusion.