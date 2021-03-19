Ensure continuous power supply in Jammu during summer season: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan

Jammu: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan today enjoined upon the officers to adhere to provision of providing continuous power supply to the residents of Jammu during upcoming summer season. He asked them to publish the curtailment schedule wherever necessary and stick to it strictly creating least inconvenience to general public.

The Advisor made these remarks while visiting several receiving stations being developed under Prime Minister’s Development Plan (PMDP) in the city here. He asked the executing agency to complete all these public utilities before the onset of summer so that people of Jammu are able to draw benefits during the peak season. The Advisor exhorted upon them to deliver each of the project meeting the set timeframe already fixed by him.

Advisor Baseer Khan advised the officers to activate their enforcement squads to stop the pilferage of power effectively. He directed for upscaling efforts to bolster the revenue collection besides ensuring replacement of damaged transformers within a span of 24 hours. He asked them to create a transformer bank and make a contingency plan with regard to their outages.

The Advisor asked the officers to devise a round the clock duty roaster of staff to man these installations efficiently. He asked them that sufficient number of personnel should remain available at these stations every time. He asked them to project their manpower requirements beforehand so that these are met before completion of these projects.

The Advisor called for making pre-emptive measures for tackling all the exigencies by the department itself. He urged them to augment the capacity of divisional or district workshops to meet all the requirements of repairing of transformers there within the set deadlines.He asked them to complete the procurement of best of the technology for making these installations functional with all the remarkable specifications.

The Managing Director, JPDCL, Naseeb Singh informed the Advisor that under PMDP (U) projects worth Rs 350.84 crores are under implementation in Jammu circle. He elaborates that the scope of projects cover construction of New 33/11 KV substations, installation of additional power transformers, augmentation of existing power transformers besides execution of associated distribution works in 9 towns of Jammu circle.

Chief Engineer, JPDCL, Gurmeet Singh, informed the Advisor that all the projects are set to be completed before December, 2021.He gave out that an expenditure of Rs 170.30 crore has been incurred till now. He further explained that under Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) projects worth Rs 52.23 crore are under execution and all of them are nearing completion with many of them already completed.

Chief Engineer, Projects, Manhar Gupta explained the importance of each site visited by the Advisor. He said that each receiving station is set to be completed at a cost of Rs 4.6 crore. He said that the receiving station at RBI Chowk is of 2×10 MVA capacity set to be completed on 15th of May, 2021. He further explained that the receiving stations at Warehouse and Janipur, Jammu are scheduled to be completed on 15th April and 31st July, 2021 respectively. He said that on completion the demand-supply gap in Jammu circle will get reduced exponentially and give succor to general public during the peak summer season.