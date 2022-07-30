Ensure better communication with taxpayers to increase revenue collection: CM Shivraj Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that to boost revenue collection the implementation of action plan should be ensured by taking small taxpayers into confidence and educating them. Techniques of information technology should also be used for better communication and providing updated information to the taxpayers. Ensure that illicit liquor is not sold anywhere in the state. It is necessary to respect the feelings of the people. Where women have problems with the operation of liquor shops, a definite action plan should be made to shift liquor shops from those areas. CM Shri Chouhan said that the excise sector is improving in the state with the implementation of e-excise system for manufacturers and track and trace system of liquor. CM Shri Chouhan instructed to make efforts to achieve more than the target in registration and stamp.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the review meeting of Commercial Tax Department in Mantralaya. Finance, Commerce, Planning, Economics and Statistics Minister Shri Jagdish Deora, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Principal Secretary Commerce Smt. Deepali Rastogi and other officers were present.

It was informed in the meeting that the Welcome Kit has been developed to facilitate the new taxpayers of GST to ensure a simple and clean system for tax collection. For the convenience of small taxpayers, the facility of WhatsApp based chat box is available on which the queries and doubts of the taxpayers are resolved. Also help desks have been set up in each office for easy communication with the taxpayers. Information about new notifications is being made available to the taxpayers through YouTube channel. All the notices are being issued online through the portal. It was informed that for vehicle checking, authorisation letters are being issued to the officers through SMS based system. For transparency in this, the system of uploading the photographs of the vehicles stopped during vehicle checking on the web page has been made mandatory from the month of June.

An action plan for increasing revenue generation was also presented in the meeting. It was informed that an online module is being used for monitoring the cases of recovery pending in VAT. In GST, 22 key service sectors have been selected to increase the tax base. The targets of the districts are being fixed on the basis of the economic and business activities of the districts. Scrutiny work has been started from December 2021. In total 1179 cases, Rs 182 crore has been deposited after completing the scrutiny proceedings. Artificial intelligence and data analytics are being used in enforcement proceedings. Data command and control centre has been set up for intensive monitoring.

It was informed that special provisions have been made in the liquor policy for the year 2022-23 for control over illicit liquor. Regarding the arrangements made to improve the processes of e-excise, it was informed that arrangement has been made to paste excise adhesive labels containing QR code of Government of India’s Security Printing Press, Hyderabad in place of the earlier prevalent holograms. In the track and trace system, information related to verification and transportation can be obtained from the QR code printed on the liquor bottle. The application process of all 45 licenses in excise has been simplified and made online. Also, 8 out of 45 license renewal processes are being conducted on auto renewal basis.

To promote heritage liquor in the state, preparations are in progress in Dindori and Alirajpur for operation of pilot projects by self-help groups. The standard liquor will be manufactured on the basis of research done by Vasant Dada Sugar Institute Pune. Training has also been provided to the members of self-help groups by this institute. Heritage Mahua liquor will be made available under the brand name of Mond in the Alirajpur project. Other systemic points of the department were also discussed in the meeting.