Enrolment of girls in NITs has increased to nearly 22.1% in 2021-22 : Dr. Subhas Sarkar

New Delhi : To promote the female students for pursuing higher education and research, University Grants Commission (UGC) provides special post graduate scholarships for girl students across the country.

Similarly, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is also giving 10000 scholarships (PRAGATI) to the girls entering in the technical education.

To improve female enrolment in the Undergraduate Programmes in IITs, supernumerary seats were created which increased the female enrolment from 8% in 2016 to 20% in 2021-22. Similarly, the enrolment of girls in NITs has increased to nearly 22.1% in 2021-22.

There has been consistent improvement in the enrolment of female students in STEM Courses. As per AISHE Report, the number of female students enrolled in STEM Courses has increased from 4197186 in 2016-17 to 4387248 in 2020-21.

The information was given by the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Subhas Sarkar in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.