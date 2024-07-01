Enough opportunity to promote Natural farming in Assam, the Center will provide full help – Shivraj Singh Chouhan

With the aim of rapid progress of agriculture sector in the country, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has initiated State-wise discussions, under which the Union Minister held a meeting with a high-level delegation including Assam Agriculture Minister, Shri Atul Bora at Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi today. During the discussion along with promoting soil health, PMFBY, increasing storage capacity, horticulture etc. in Assam many other topics related to agriculture and farmers welfare were discussed. Union Minister Shri Chouhan said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the interest of farmers and agriculture sector is paramount for us and under this, the Central Government will continue to provide full support to Assam on organising capacity building workshop and training.

Union Minister Shri Chouhan discussed with Assam Agriculture Minister Shri Bora about the various schemes and programmes of the Agriculture Ministry and emphasised the need for creation of infrastructure like creation of Dry storage, cold storage, processing units under AIF in convergence with schemes of MIDH , PMKSY and PmFME of MoFPI for enhancing the post-harvest management capacity in the state and to minimise post-harvest losses. Union Minister Shri Chouhan said that the farmers of Assam will not be allowed to face any problem at the central level, for this central and state governments will continue to work together. Shri Chouhan assured that the M/o Agriculture and Farmers Welfare will provide full support at its level for the development of Assam. He also mentioned the central government’s policy to promote Natural farming. Shri Chouhan said that there is ample opportunity to promote natural farming in Assam.

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Secretary Shri Sanjeev Chopra along with senior officials of the Central and State Agriculture and Horticulture departments were also present.