Enough opportunity to promote maize and soybean in Chhattisgarh, the Center will provide full help – Shivraj Singh Chouhan

With the aim of rapid progress of agriculture sector in the country, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has initiated state-wise discussions, under which the Union Minister held a meeting with a high-level delegation including Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister Shri Ramvichar Netam at Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi today. During the discussion along with promoting pulses, oilseeds, horticulture etc. in Chhattisgarh, many other topics related to agriculture and farmers welfare were discussed. Union Minister Shri Chouhan said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the interest of farmers and agriculture sector is paramount for us and under this, the Central Government will continue to provide all possible assistance to Chhattisgarh

Union Minister Shri Chouhan discussed with Chhattisgarh Minister Shri Netam about the various schemes and programmes of the Agriculture Ministry including Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, pulses, oilseeds, horticulture, Namo Drone Didi, Oil Palm Mission. Union Minister Shri Chouhan said that the farmers of Chhattisgarh will not be allowed to face any problem at the central level, for this central and state governments will continue to work together. Shri Chouhan assured that the M/o Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department will provide full support at its level for the development of Chhattisgarh. He also mentioned the central government’s policy to promote pulses and oilseeds. Shri Chouhan said that there is ample opportunity to promote maize and soybean in Chhattisgarh. The Union Minister said that there will be adequate availability of inputs like fertilizers, seeds etc. in the Kharif season and he gave instructions to the concerned officials.

On this occasion, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Secretary Shri Sanjeev Chopra along with senior officials of the Central and State Agriculture and Horticulture departments were also present.