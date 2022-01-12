Enhancing supply chain management by Community Based Organizations (CBOs) of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, under Ministry of DONER

New Delhi : In the rural areas, challenges such as scattered market, irregular demands, and transportation bottlenecks often impede farmers and entrepreneurs from getting the right value for their products. In order to overcome these challenges, North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Society (NERCRMS) and the Changlang Community Resource Management Society (CCRMS) formed the Community Based Organizations (CBOs). At present, these CBOs are working towards enhancing the supply chain management at the district level.

Replacing the vicious chain of middlemen, the CBOs source raw spices such as ginger, turmeric directly from the individual farmers. This gives the farmers a ready platform to sell their produce at competitive market prices. As the raw materials are sourced directly from the field to the processing unit, their quality and freshness also remains intact, giving the final products an edge over the other competition in the market.

Post production and labelling, CCRMS in collaboration Changlang Co-operative Society Ltd. market the products through networks of local vendors and also through Rural Marts & Haats of NABARD. Adding to the campaign of Vocal for Local, the initiative is giving a major boost to the promotion of local products & strengthening the business eco-system at the district level.