Enhancing Medical Facilities and Insurance Coverage for Indian Athletes

On the question of ‘medical facilities for athletes’ in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, stated the following in a written reply today.

Under the scheme of ‘National Centre of Sports Sciences and Research’ (NCSSR), of this Ministry, medical care as well as rehabilitation of injuries of athletes at various centres is undertaken by engaging doctors and scientific/support staff for regular consultations as well as management of trainings. The approach also includes dealing with on and off field injury prevention and management. The NCSSR medical facility specializes in sports medicines and offers personalized treatment and advanced diagnosis for athletes through their respective centre and medical team. Furthermore, the Central Athlete Injury Management System (CAIMS) under the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has helped in strengthening sports medicine in the country.

Government of India also implements the scheme of ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Program for Sportspersons’. It provides financial assistance upto ₹10.00 lakh for medical treatment and injuries sustained during training for, and participation in sports competitions to sportspersons.

Various measures have been implemented to improve the availability of medical staff, and equipment within select training centres as:

Specialized sports medicine units within training facilities have been established. These units are staffed with qualified medical professionals, including sports physicians, physiotherapists, and nutritionists.

State-of-the-art medical equipment and facilities have been created in these centres. Advanced diagnostic tools, rehabilitation technologies, and emergency response equipment have been integrated into training environments.

Government has worked with private healthcare providers and sports federations to strengthen their initiatives. Such partnerships have enabled the sharing of resources and expertise, ensuring a comprehensive approach to athlete care.

SAI provides specialized medical insurance schemes to cover sports injuries and other health-related issues of athletes, wherein over 13,000 athletes, coaches, and support staff are insured. This coverage includes health insurance of up to ₹5.00 lakh (Rupees five lakh) per individual, and an additional ₹25.00 lakh (Rupees twenty-five lakh) for accidental death or severe injuries. Further, under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Program for Sportspersons Scheme, an assistance of upto ₹10.00 lakh is extended to ex-sportspersons and their family members for medical treatment. Moreover, an assistance upto ₹10.00 lakh is provided to sportspersons who have sustained injuries during training for and participation in sports competitions on a case-to-case basis.