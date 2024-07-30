Enhanced Surveillance and Vector Control Measures for Zika Virus

The Government of India has formulated an ‘Action Plan for managing Zika Virus Disease’. The plan provides detailed guidance on various public health actions that need to be taken in response to the disease outbreak. The plan has been widely disseminated and made available on the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare website, available at: https://main.mohfw.gov.in/?q=media/disease-alerts/national-guidelines-zika-virus-disease/action-plan-managing-zika-virus-disease.

The government has provided the following assistance for the prevention and control of Zika virus disease:

Technical Guidelines for Integrated Vector Management, and effective community participation disseminated to the States for implementation.

Under the National Health Mission, Budgetary support is provided to States/UTs for preventive activities such as provision of domestic breeding checkers, involvement of ASHA, insecticide, fogging machines, training support, awareness activities, etc.

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), is mandated with surveillance & response to 33 plus outbreak prone communicable diseases including the Zika virus. Every State has designated laboratories like District Public Health Laboratories (DPHLs), and State Referral Laboratories (SRLs) under IDSP for investigation and surveillance of these diseases.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare provides technical and financial support to the States and Union Territories (UTs) through various schemes and programs aimed at improving public health infrastructure and services. Reserving beds in hospitals for Zika patients is done based on its unique needs and circumstances. The details of cases of Zika virus in the country State-wise are placed in the Annexure.

