England Takes Control Over The Game On Day 3

By Shrey Siddharth



The 3rd day of Chennai test witnessed some very competitive game of test cricket. England’s tail-enders added 23 runs to the total. England were all-out for 578, with Joe Root’s 218 being the highest score. Indian openers brought the attacking game against the frontline pacers Jofra Archer and James Anderson. Shubman Gill played some delightful strokes square of the wicket against the skilled pace attack. But that’s when the game changed. Here are a few highlights from today’s play:-



England bowlers strike big:-

Archer removed the Indian openers with his steaming pace and consistent line. Rohit was caught behind for 6 and Shubman was caught at mid on for 29. Dom Bess was the pick of the English bowlers who capitalized on the rough patch on the pitch. He picked 4 valuable wickets including the Indian captain Kohli for 11, caught at short leg. He then got Rahane for 1, caught by Root who took a blinder at covers. He also dismissed Pant and Pujara.



Pant and Pujara shine:-

With India struggling at 74-4, Pant and Pujara stitched a vital partnership of 117 runs to keep India in the game. Pant went into the T20 mode and brought the counterattack. He smashed Leach for 5 sixes in the cow corner and down the ground, and showed this offside elegance against the English pacers. Pant was dismissed for a well made 91. Pujara was cool as ice when he played the reverse swing of Archer and Anderson. With the use of his footwork he played freely against the spinners. But he was unfortunately dismissed for 73, trying to play a pull short that deflected from short leg fielder and caught comfortably by Burns.



At the end of the day India are 257-6, with local boys Sundar and Ashwin unbeaten at 33 and 8 respectively.

With 321 runs behind and the pitch getting rough, can India survive the English onslaught? Only time will tell.

