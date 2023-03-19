Engineers and Architect Meet organised in Goa by Rungta Steel

Chaibasa : Rungta Steel, one of the leading TMT bars and integrated steel products manufacturer brand of Rungta Mines Limited, took part in the Engineers and Architect Meet in Goa organized by their Channel Partner- Steel Traders, Patna.

The event was held from 15th to 16th March in Vihamo By Stork in Calangute, Goa that aimed to bring together the most influential architects and engineers from the state to discuss the latest trends in the construction industry.

The meet served as an excellent opportunity for participants to network and share their experiences and expertise. The two- day meet-up facilitated discussions on technology, innovation, sustainability and the benefits of using Rungta Steel FE550D TMT BAR.

Speaking about the event, Mr. Arvind Kumar, Senior General Manager and Head- Sales and Marketing (TMT) said, “It was our utmost pleasure to join hands at this meet with the Channel Partner – Steel Trader and with the community of architect engineers who have the first- hand experience and access to Rungta Steel’s products across its portfolio. The value and vision they bring to the table plays a critical role vision in achieving our collective goal as a player and industry together. This meet-up provided an excellent opportunity for Rungta Steel to network and collaborate with the extended industry professionals, that promises to open up exciting possibilities for future collaborations and partnerships and form a strengthened ground to action our mission forward.”

The Architect & Engineers Meet saw an attendance of a group of 20 influencers from the construction industry in Bihar.

Rungta Steel is committed to supporting the construction industry in Bihar and its wider network in India. The meet-up is a part of Rungta Steel’s ongoing endeavour to engage with its loyal stakeholders of architect engineers and give voice to sustainable and innovative practices in the construction industry of India.