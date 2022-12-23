Engineering Services Examination, 2022 merit list out

Based on the results of the written part of the Engineering Services Examination, 2022 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION in June, 2022 and the interviews for Personality Test in October-December, 2022, the following are the lists, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to various Services/Posts in the Ministries/Departments concerned.
2. The number of candidates recommended for appointment under different disciplines are as under:
|Discipline
|Number of candidates recommended for appointment
|Total
|General
|EWS
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|Civil Engineering
|110
(including 03 PwBD-1 & 01 PwBD-3 candidates)
|37
|09
|34
|19
|11
|Mechanical Engineering
|34
|15
|01
|10
|04
|04
|Electrical Engineering
|21
(including 02 PwBD-1 candidates)
|09
|01
|06
|04
|01
|Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
|48
(including 01 PwBD-1 candidate)
|19
|05
|16
|07
|01
|Total
|213
(including 06 PwBD-1 & 01 PwBD‑3 candidates)
|80
|16
|66
|34
|17
3. Appointments shall be made strictly in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available. Allotment of candidates to various Services/Posts shall be made according to ranks obtained and preference of Services expressed by them.
4. The number of vacancies reported by the Government for Group ‘A’/’B’ Services / Posts to be filled are as under:
|Discipline
|Vacancies
|Total
|General
|EWS
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|Civil Engineering
|127 {including 04 vacancies reserved for PwBD candidates (03 PwBD-1 & 01 PwBD-3)}
|54
|09
|34
|19
|11
|Mechanical Engineering
|39
|20
|01
|10
|04
|04
|Electrical Engineering
|25 {including 02 vacancies reserved for PwBD candidates (01 PwBD-1 & 01 PwBD-3)}
|13
|01
|06
|04
|01
|Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
|55 (including 01 vacancy reserved for PwBD-1 candidate )
|26
|05
|16
|07
|01
|
Total
|246 {including 07 vacancies reserved for PwBD candidates (05 PwBD-1 & 02 PwBD-3)}
|113
|16
|66
|34
|17
5.1 The candidature of 14 recommended candidates with following Roll Nos. is provisional:
CIVIL ENGINEERING (09 Nos.)
|0802683
|0806125
|0806945
|1100726
|1100971
|1501361
|2602590
|4100571
|4900770
|—
MECHANICAL ENGINEERING (02 Nos.)
|0809179
|1006312
|—
|—
|—
ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING (01 No.)
|0815216
|—
|—
|—
|—
ELECTRONICS & TELECOMMUNICATION ENGINEERING (02 Nos.)
|0508282
|1012341
|—
|—
|—
5.2 The offer of appointment to the candidates, whose results have been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents (awaited from such candidates) and clears their provisional status. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months [i.e. upto 22/03/2023] from the date of declaration of final result. Such provisional candidates will have to submit their original documents to the Commission only. If any candidate fails to submit the requisite documents, as required by the Commission, within the above prescribed period, his/her candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard.
6. In accordance with Rule 13 (iv) & (v) of the Engineering Services Examination Rules 2022, the Commission is maintaining a consolidated Reserve List of candidates for each discipline as under:
|Discipline
|Number of candidates kept in Reserve List
|General
|EWS
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|Total
|Civil Engineering
|17
|02
|14
|01
|–
|34
|Mechanical Engineering
|05
|–
|05
|–
|–
|10
|Electrical Engineering
|04
|01
|03
|–
|–
|08
|Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
|07
|–
|07
|–
|–
|14
|Total
|33
|03
|29
|01
|–
|66
7. Union Public Service Commission has a ‘Facilitation Counter’ near Examination Hall Building in its campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their Examination/recruitments on working days between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. 011-23385271 and 011-23381125 from this Counter. The result will also be available on the UPSC Website i.e. www.upsc.gov.in. The mark sheet shall be made available on the website within fifteen days from the date of declaration of result.