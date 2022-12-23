Engineering Services Examination, 2022 merit list out

Based on the results of the written part of the Engineering Services Examination, 2022 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION in June, 2022 and the interviews for Personality Test in October-December, 2022, the following are the lists, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to various Services/Posts in the Ministries/Departments concerned.

2. The number of candidates recommended for appointment under different disciplines are as under:

Discipline Number of candidates recommended for appointment Total General EWS OBC SC ST Civil Engineering 110 (including 03 PwBD-1 & 01 PwBD-3 candidates) 37 09 34 19 11 Mechanical Engineering 34 15 01 10 04 04 Electrical Engineering 21 (including 02 PwBD-1 candidates) 09 01 06 04 01 Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering 48 (including 01 PwBD-1 candidate) 19 05 16 07 01 Total 213 (including 06 PwBD-1 & 01 PwBD‑3 candidates) 80 16 66 34 17

3. Appointments shall be made strictly in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available. Allotment of candidates to various Services/Posts shall be made according to ranks obtained and preference of Services expressed by them.

4. The number of vacancies reported by the Government for Group ‘A’/’B’ Services / Posts to be filled are as under:

Discipline Vacancies Total General EWS OBC SC ST Civil Engineering 127 {including 04 vacancies reserved for PwBD candidates (03 PwBD-1 & 01 PwBD-3)} 54 09 34 19 11 Mechanical Engineering 39 20 01 10 04 04 Electrical Engineering 25 {including 02 vacancies reserved for PwBD candidates (01 PwBD-1 & 01 PwBD-3)} 13 01 06 04 01 Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering 55 (including 01 vacancy reserved for PwBD-1 candidate ) 26 05 16 07 01 Total 246 {including 07 vacancies reserved for PwBD candidates (05 PwBD-1 & 02 PwBD-3)} 113 16 66 34 17

5.1 The candidature of 14 recommended candidates with following Roll Nos. is provisional:

CIVIL ENGINEERING (09 Nos.)

0802683 0806125 0806945 1100726 1100971 1501361 2602590 4100571 4900770 —

MECHANICAL ENGINEERING (02 Nos.)

0809179 1006312 — — —

ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING (01 No.)

0815216 — — — —

ELECTRONICS & TELECOMMUNICATION ENGINEERING (02 Nos.)

0508282 1012341 — — —

5.2 The offer of appointment to the candidates, whose results have been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents (awaited from such candidates) and clears their provisional status. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months [i.e. upto 22/03/2023] from the date of declaration of final result. Such provisional candidates will have to submit their original documents to the Commission only. If any candidate fails to submit the requisite documents, as required by the Commission, within the above prescribed period, his/her candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

6. In accordance with Rule 13 (iv) & (v) of the Engineering Services Examination Rules 2022, the Commission is maintaining a consolidated Reserve List of candidates for each discipline as under:

Discipline Number of candidates kept in Reserve List General EWS OBC SC ST Total Civil Engineering 17 02 14 01 – 34 Mechanical Engineering 05 – 05 – – 10 Electrical Engineering 04 01 03 – – 08 Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering 07 – 07 – – 14 Total 33 03 29 01 – 66

7. Union Public Service Commission has a ‘Facilitation Counter’ near Examination Hall Building in its campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their Examination/recruitments on working days between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. 011-23385271 and 011-23381125 from this Counter. The result will also be available on the UPSC Website i.e. www.upsc.gov.in. The mark sheet shall be made available on the website within fifteen days from the date of declaration of result.