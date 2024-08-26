Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Rahul Navin to arrive in Bhubaneswar tomorrow on a 3-day visit to Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Rahul Navin, the Director of the Enforcement Directorate, is set to embark on a three-day visit to Odisha starting Tuesday.

During this visit, the ED Director is expected to attend significant meetings. He is scheduled to arrive at Bhubaneswar airport around 8 pm on Tuesday and will subsequently visit Puri. He will head to Cuttack to attend a meeting. On the afternoon of the 28th, he plans to visit the Puri Srimandir.

The following morning, he will return to Bhubaneswar. In Bhubaneswar, he is slated to participate in a crucial meeting at the ED Office. After concluding all scheduled activities, he will depart for Delhi at 3 pm on the 29th.

On the other hand, the visit of the ED Director to Odisha has stirred the political landscape of the state. While specific details of the meetings at the ED office remain undisclosed, there is speculation about the revival of numerous dormant cases. Additionally, the ED Director might deliberate on launching new investigations related to corruption.