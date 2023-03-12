The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at 24 locations in Delhi NCR, Patna, Mumbai and Ranchi in the Railways Land for Job Scam.

According to the Agency, during the searches, it recovered unaccounted cash of one crore rupees, foreign currency including one thousand nine hundred US Dollar, 540 grams gold bullion and more than 1.5 kilogram of gold jewellery worth one crore 25 lakh rupees. The agency said, it has also recovered several other incriminating documents including various property documents, sale deeds held in the names of family members and benamidaars indicating illegal accretion of huge land bank and electronic devices. An official press release said, the searches resulted in detection of Proceeds of Crime amounting to 600 crore rupees approximately.

It said, the investigation conducted so far has revealed that several pieces of land at prominent locations in Patna and other areas were illegally acquired by the family of the then Rail Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in lieu of jobs provided in Railways. The current market value of these land parcels is more than two hundred crore rupees, it added. The agency said, the investigation revealed that the property situated in Delhi, registered in the name of M/s A B Exports Private Limited, a company owned and controlled by Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and family was shown to have been acquired at a value of only four lakhs. It said, the present market value of this property is approximately 150 crore rupees.