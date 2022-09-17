ENC Joins Mega Coastal Cleanup Drive ‘Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar’ Campaign

New Delhi : Over 500 naval personnel from Eastern Naval Command have joined the Mega Coastal Cleanup Drive as part of Puneet Sagar Abhiyan and to mark the 37th International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) Day with the theme “Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar”, “Clean Coast, Safe Seas” on 17 Sep 22. The naval personnel along with NCC Cadets carried out the beach cleanup drives at Yerada, Kalinga beaches and all waterfronts within the premises of naval units. The Coastal Cleanup Drive has gained prominence in Visakhapatnam over the last few years primarily due to rapid industrialisation and development activity impacting the environment and surroundings. ENC has been playing active role by undertaking various environmental initiatives toward the preservation of environment especially the Oceans.

The event is aimed to create awareness among the general public towards the upkeep of the beaches as per the Govt. of India mega Coastal Cleanup Drive of covering 7500 kms stretch covering 75 beaches for 75 days which has commenced on 03 Jul 22 and culminating on 17 Sep 22 coincides the celebrations 75 years of the country’s independence in the form of with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The underlying goals of the campaign are to ‘Consume Responsibly, Segregate waste at home, and to Dispose Responsibly’.