New Delhi : Eastern Naval Command (ENC) bids farewell to Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, AVSM, VSM Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) at an impressive Ceremonial Parade held at the Naval Base Visakhapatnam today, 28 November 2021. Vice Adm AB Singh inspected the Ceremonial Guard and reviewed platoons of naval personnel drawn from various ships and establishments of the ENC. The ceremony was conducted by Vice Adm Biswajit Dasgupta, AVSM, YSM, VSM Chief of Staff ENC and attended by all Flag Officers and Commanding Officers of ships, submarines and establishments. Later, Vice Adm AB Singh was accorded a farewell by the Flag Officers and Commanding Officers in a traditional Ceremonial Pulling-Out Ceremony.

Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, AVSM, VSM moves to Mumbai to assume charge as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command.

