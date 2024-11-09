Empowering Youth to ‘Spot Stroke, Save Lives’  

Bhubaneswar : The students of Rama Devi Women’s University (RDWU), Bhubaneswar showed an overwhelming response to the stroke awareness program for youth titled ‘Spot Stroke, Save Lives’. The program hosted by IFI Foundation in collaboration with the university was a part of the 10-Day long public health outreach campaign which started from World Stroke Day 2024.

The event was organized on 7 November, 2024 at the old auditorium of RDWU, packed with youth. Co-hosted by the department of Journalism & Mass Communication the public health education program was having partnering departments like Commerce, Philosophy & Gender Studies. The event also witnessed participation of students & faculty members of various other departments.

IFI Foundation a non-profit & a member of World Stroke Organisation, in collaboration with Swasthya Plus Network & OdishaLIVE, has launched the campaign on prevention & management of stroke. The program was planned for the second consecutive year by the foundation where RDWU joined as the Academic Partner supporting the youth interface program. Apollo Hospitals Bhubaneswar joined as an Associate Partner of the public health initiative.

Gracing the occasion Prof. Chandi Charan Rath, Chairperson PG Council, RDWU, appreciated the initiative in making the youth aware about this silent killer like brain stroke. He advised the students to take the message back to the society with them.

While setting the context Nilambar Rath, Campaign Chair of IFI Stroke Awareness Initiative & Founder Editor of OdishaLIVE highlighted on the global public health challenge associated with stroke. “Every youth should be told on how to spot a stroke, so that the community can respond in time saving millions of lives & devastating disabilities,” he advised the students while inviting their role in stroke prevention & management.

“Stroke is no longer limited to old age as it hits many young people nowadays. Sedentary lifestyle, food habits & stress are mostly attributed to such ailment which is called as ‘young stroke’,” informed Dr. Subhransu Shekhar Jena, Senior Neurologist & Campaign Advisor of the initiative. Thus, he advised the youth to be aware about the causes & symptoms of stroke and keep them fit with a healthy lifestyle while spotting brain stroke in any person of the community.

At the event a special audio-visual capsule on A to Z upon stroke was screened. The campaign newsletter, a publication answering the FAQs on brain stroke was also released. The message of Prof. Aparajita Chowdhury, Vice-Chancellor, RDWU was read out at the event. She highlighted the need of such kind of program for spreading youth awareness & appreciated the partnership with IFI Foundation on the same.

Joining the event Prof. Sasmita Mohanty, Director Internal Quality Assurance Cell, RDWU underscored on a massive awareness among the youth & public at large to prevent and manage stroke.

While Dr. Ambika Sankar Mishra, HoD Journalism & Mass Communication, RDWU welcomed the guests of the occasion. Pranati Parida, Co-Founder Swasthya Plus Network appreciated the role of all partners in making the campaign achieve a wider outreach.

The program was presented by Sushree Smita Behera of Swasthya Plus Network. All the partners of the campaign were felicitated at the occasion.