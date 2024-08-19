Empowering Communities through CSR: Significant Achievements in Healthcare

Under the dynamic leadership of Union Minister of Coal & Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Ministry of Coal, through its CPSEs, continues to champion social responsibility, integrating it as a core element of their operational strategy. This concerted effort not only contributes to the socio-economic development of the nation but also reinforces the Coal CPSEs’ commitment to being responsible corporate citizens.

Coal India Limited (CIL), its subsidiaries, NLCIL are making a profound impact on community well-being, with an annual commitment of approximately ₹800 crores towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. This substantial investment highlights the Coal CPSEs’ dedication to fostering people-centric development, with a special emphasis on health, education, skill development, environmental sustainability, women empowerment, and comprehensive community development.

Health Sector Achievements:

1. Thalassemia Bal Sewa Yojana (TBSY) by CIL:

CIL’s flagship health initiative, the Thalassemia Bal Sewa Yojana, has reached a significant milestone with the successful completion of 500 Bone Marrow Transplants (BMTs). This program provides financial assistance of up to ₹10 lakh per patient for the treatment of Thalassemia Major and Aplastic Anemia, benefiting 356 underprivileged children across India. Launched in 2017, the scheme supports families with an annual income below ₹8 lakh. With an investment of ₹70 crore, TBSY has been recognized with ‘The Green Environment Award’ and continues to offer vital financial support for medical treatments through an online portal and physical applications.

2.Dialysis Centre in Government Hospital, Cuddalore by NLCIL:

NLCIL has significantly enhanced healthcare access with the establishment of a Dialysis Centre in Government Hospital, Cuddalore. This initiative provides 13,000 dialysis cycles annually, improving the availability of essential medical care for patients in the region.

3. Medical Oxygen Plants:

In response to the critical need for medical oxygen during the pandemic, NLCIL and its joint ventures have set up 28 Medical Oxygen Plants with a combined capacity of 2,500 beds across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. This effort has substantially strengthened the nation’s healthcare infrastructure.

4. Project Nanha Sa Dil:

Addressing the urgent need for Congenital Heart Disease(CHD) interventions, Coal India Limited has launched Project Nanha Sa Dil. This initiative focuses on screening approximately 18,000 children for CHD through village and district camps in Jharkhand. The project aims to provide surgical or catheter-based interventions for 500 children and train over 50 young professionals in pediatric cardiac care. Funded at ₹9.37 crore, the project will initially operate in four districts with plans for future expansion.

Other Notable Health-Related CSR Efforts are mentioned below:

– Construction of Premashralay: Establishment of a home for outpatients undergoing cancer treatment in Kolkata.

– Mobile Healthcare Services: Provision of healthcare services to underserved populations through mobile units.

– COVID-19 Support: Funding for the development and repair of basic infrastructure and procurement of medical equipment for COVID-19 care centers.

– Cancer Care Support: Enhanced socio-economic support at Ranchi Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, including collaboration with Tata Cancer Care for cancer detection and treatment.

These impactful CSR initiatives underscore the commitment of Coal CPSEs to enhancing healthcare services and improving the quality of life for communities across the nation.