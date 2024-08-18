Empower, Enable, Engage, Enlighten, Key to Success in Life: Achyuta Samanta

11th Edition of the KiiT-IS Model United Nations (MUN) inaugurated

Bhubaneswar : The 11th edition of the KiiT International School Model United Nations (MUN) programme was inaugurated today at the School, drawing participation from over 800-900 students from various schools. The event witnessed an inspiring address by the Founder of KIIT and KISS, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, who highlighted the significance of MUN as a platform for young minds to express their ideas, engage in constructive discussions, and integrate knowledge.

Dr. Samanta emphasized the role of MUN in fostering critical thinking and communication skills among students. “This is the age of knowledge, not just certificates,” he said, pointing out that having high academic scores alone is not sufficient without the ability to present ideas effectively. He stressed the importance of empowerment, engagement, enablement and enlightenment besides education as keys to success in life.

Dr. Samanta also remarked on the demographic advantage of India, with 65 per cent of the population being youth. He underscored the necessity of equipping young people with the right skills to ensure India reaps the benefits of this demographic dividend.

He noted that KiiT International School is among the top 10 schools in the country and the only school committed to imparting education to special children, with 200 of them currently receiving special education.

Group Captain R K Narang V M (Retd) also addressed the gathering, calling upon the students to take responsibility for finding solutions to global issues such as climate change. He encouraged the participants to deliberate on contentious issues with innovative thoughts and to discuss aspects that impact humanity and the aspirations of people.

Other notable speakers included Dr. Monalisa Bal, Chairperson of KiiT International School, and Dr. Sanjay Kumar Suar, Principal of KiiT International School, who both expressed their enthusiasm for the event and the opportunities it provides for student development.